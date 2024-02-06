The Oliver Family exhibit is on display at Heritage Hall located at 102 Main St. in Cape Girardeau and will be a permanent installation at the location. The exhibit features a vast collection of paintings, books and artifacts from the Oliver family, all supplied by descendants of the family to the Kellerman Foundation.

Members of the Oliver family, including Marie Oliver who is known as the "Betsy Ross of Missouri," were influential in Southeast Missouri during the 19th and 20th centuries. Marie Oliver designed the official flag Missourians display today, and it became Missouri flag in 1913. Mary Ann Kellerman, one of the creators of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, made the decision the exhibit would be permanent.