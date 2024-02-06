Kellerman Foundation hosts open house at Flag House

The Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation held an open house Friday at the Flag House in Cape Girardeau.

Three speakers with local ties and military decorations made presentation: Max Lederer, publisher of the Stars and Stripes newspaper; Dale Dye, Cape Girardeau native, U.S. Marine veteran and Hollywood actor; and Jack Jackson, Vietnam veteran and former test pilot for Boeing in St. Louis.

Each speaker shared brief stories about their time in the military, while participants enjoyed snacks and beverages provided by the Kellerman Foundation.

Frank Nickell, regional historian with the Kellerman Foundation and former history professor at Southeast Missouri State University, said the foundation wanted to host the open house over the weekend so it would coincide with Liberty Days, an annual event hosted by the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri.

"We thought this would be a great time to have these three dignified speakers come to visit," Nickell said.