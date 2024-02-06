Keeping it cool at Cape City Hall

The City of Cape Girardeau has installed a 30-ton Trane high-efficiency chiller unit to cool City Hall at 401 Independence St. — a building municipal officials hope to move out of in the next few months.

“It just got too warm, too quick,” said Mayor Bob Fox, speaking of the need for the air-cooler unit installed in mid-May.

Completion of the $12.5 million city hall project at 44 N. Lorimier St., originally set for Oct. 1, has been delayed because of interruptions in the building supply chain, with officials informed certain roofing materials necessary to finish the project’s new addition are unavailable at present.

Retiring city manager Scott Meyer said a contingency fund set aside for upkeep and maintenance was tapped to provide the $47,317 necessary to buy the chiller, have it installed and have the faulty unit removed.