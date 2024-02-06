Keep Moving: Ways to stay active during the wintertime

The days are shorter. The weather is colder. It’s dark when you drive to work, and it’s dark when you drive home. When you have free time, you’re tempted to use it for napping, watching television and eating comfort foods.

The last thing you want to do in the winter is exercise.

Despite the season’s challenges, staying active during this time is possibly more important than staying active during the warmer months, local exercise experts say. Christine Jaegers, fitness and wellness specialist for the City of Cape Girardeau, says individuals gain on average five to seven pounds during the winter. Regular exercise can help prevent unwanted weight gain and set you ahead on any New Year’s fitness resolutions.

Dr. Jeremy Barnes, health promotion and exercise science instructor at Southeast Missouri State University, says winter exercise is important because people tend to experience more seasonal depression during the wintertime; exercise can help alleviate some of those symptoms.

Sue Nesler, Yoga East owner and certified counselor, echoes this same sentiment when it comes to exercise and mental health.

“People can start feeling down and depressed in the winter, especially with the holidays, so staying active can help your mental health, as well, helping you stay focused on something positive,” Nesler says.

Numerous research studies have shown exercise improves mental health. For example, Nesler says regular exercise increases oxygen supply to the brain, which will make you feel better physically and mentally during the dark, cold winter months.

Here, Jaegers, Barnes and Nesler provide their tips for remaining active this winter, whether you’re at work, home or out and about.

__At the office__

__Set walking alarms on your phone__

Three to five times a day, set an alarm on your phone that reminds you to get up and take a short walking break. Barnes also recommends taking an extended walk during lunchtime, because it’s the warmest part of the day, and it may be dark outside when you return home from work.

__Stay extra-hydrated__

Staying hydrated is important for your overall health, but Nesler says it can also be a way to increase your step count during working hours, because those who drink plenty of water are more likely to leave their desks to use the restroom often. All those steps to and from the restroom can add up!

__Use multi-tasking to your body’s benefit__

When you’re on the phone, walk around the office or stand up. When you’re working at your desk, raise and lower your heels or clench your abdominal muscles. Nesler says there are lots of ways to multitask and do light exercises during the work day.

__Try a standing desk__

It’s easy to sit for hours at work, especially if you have a desk job. However, sitting for long periods of time can negatively impact your health, as it’s been linked to higher blood pressure and weight gain. This is why Jaegers recommends elevating your computer so you can stand while working. She says stability balls are another great alternative to using a chair at your desk, as they help strengthen your core while you sit.

__Switch to walking meetings__

The next time you’re scheduling a meeting, ask your colleagues if they’re open to talk while walking at a park or downtown. Jaegers says, “[Walking meetings] get whoever you’re talking to moving, and sometimes, [it helps] you build up that collaboration with your partner or coworker more.”

__At home__

__Embrace opportunistic fitness__

There are so many activities in the home that you could incorporate movement into. For example, you can walk or dance around your house while folding laundry, or stretch or do simple yoga poses while watching television. Nesler calls these examples “opportunistic fitness,” as you’re taking the opportunity to move for a few minutes during normal, everyday activities.

__Try free online fitness classes__