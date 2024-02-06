KC warehouse blaze hospitalizes 3 firefighters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Workers at a massive Kansas City wood-pallet warehouse fire escaped to safety Thursday, but three firefighters have been hospitalized, a spokesman said.

The firefighters were hospitalized for minor burns and heat exposure after battling flames at Pioneer Pallet's warehouse, Kansas City Fire Department spokesman Jason Spreitzer said. Another seven firefighters were treated at the site of the fire.

Spreitzer said about 160 firefighters were helping to put out the flames in an effort he expected to last at least through the night.