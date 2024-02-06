KC schools may start online; St. Louis youth sports on hold

KIRKWOOD, Mo. -- The superintendent of one of Missouri's largest school districts wants to start the school year with only online classes while St. Louis-area leaders are defending their decision to shut down youth sports in an effort to help prevent transmission of the coronavirus as cases rise among young people.

Kansas City Public Schools superintendent Mark Bedell told the school board Wednesday night that he also wants to wait until Sept. 8 to begin the school year, which was supposed to start Aug. 24. The board will make the final decision.

"What we don't want to do is be an organization that commits any unnecessary and undue harm for our students, teachers or staff," Bedell said, according to the Kansas City Star. "If we don't have a healthy workforce, there is no way we can educate our students."

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have risen sharply this month throughout the state, with Missouri reaching another milestone Thursday confirming 1,637 new cases. That set a single-day record, topping the 1,301 new cases reported Wednesday. The uptick Thursday sets the latest single-day record for new confirmed cases, which have been climbing for three straight days.

The state health department also reported 20 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,179 since the pandemic began.