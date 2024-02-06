Kay's Carry Ons helps give foster children dignity on wheels

A not-for-profit agency new to the Cape Girardeau region aims to provide foster children with their own rolling luggage, and it's dear to founder Kay Kizer's heart.
Kizer started the foundation on the very last day of 2018, as she put it, "wanting to start the new year off not wasting any of God's time."
She'd been to a retreat for women veterans -- she's an Army veteran -- and on the last day, in a session with a counselor, the topic of her childhood came up. Kizer said she had a difficult childhood, including enduring abuse in a foster home she'd been in.
"At that retreat, they wanted us to talk about anything that could be dragging us down in life, not allowing us to move forward with our lives," Kizer said.
And while she was recalling some of what she'd dealt with in the foster care system, Kizer said, the idea came: Making sure foster children don't have to deal with the trash bags.
"These children need dignity and respect," Kizer said. "They're already dealing with not being with their biological families, and now their personal items are being placed in a black trash bag? No."
But it's not just about providing the children with rolling luggage.
Daily essential items will also be gathered and distributed inside the luggage, Kizer said, and the other element of Kay's Carry Ons involves children who are aging out of the foster care system.
"If they're turning 18 or graduating, they're out of the system," Kizer said. "We want to make sure they have a laptop computer, so they can apply to go to a vocational school, or use it for a job search -- there are a lot of things they can use that laptop for."
"Unfortunately, a lot of times, these children are already feeling downtrodden. They're walking around with a black trash bag, don't have any good way to secure personal items," she said. "Even having a piece of luggage would make a young person feel not so insignificant."
Many children who age out of the foster care system don't have many items, Kizer said. So, Kay's Carry Ons will work to collect small appliances and other housekeeping basics to help these young adults out.
"I've walked in the shoes of these children. I know what it feels like when you're lacking and don't have the voice," Kizer said. "Children don't have the ability to say 'I need this,' so I look at myself as an advocate who can speak for these children."
Kizer plans a ribbon cutting for the organization Oct. 20 in Scott City.
More info: www.kayscarryon.com or on Facebook @kayscarryons
Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus has a lot going on, starting this weekend, all at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.
Face coverings will be required, and social-distancing guidelines will be in place.
From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Crisp Museum will host a "chain mail workshop." This event is free and open to ages 14 and older.
Participants will receive individual tools and supplies, and materials are not to be shared. Participants may bring their own water and snacks.
The workshop will instruct participants on how to cut loops from wire and assemble them to create a four-in-one pattern.
More info: (573) 651-2260 or museum@semo.edu
Then, from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Crisp Museum, Night at the Museum will have hands-on activities, demonstrations and take-away crafts for all ages.
Starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, the "Sundays at Three" series will kick off the 2020-21 season with "The Art of the Miniature" in Shuck Recital Hall.
Musical miniatures for this concert will be pieces under four minutes, or a set of pieces under eight minutes total.
Tickets: River Campus Box Office in the Cultural Arts Center, (573) 651-2265, or www.RiverCampus.org
Veterans in Defense of Liberty and Liberty Riders of America are hosting the Second Annual
Missouri Vietnam Wall Run 2020 as a two-day event Sept. 18 and 19 to honor POW-MIA's that are still unaccounted for and to honor Vietnam Veterans and in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
The statewide motorcycle run will ride to veterans' events and the Veterans' Memorial including a full-scale replica of the Vietnam War memorial in Washington, D.C., in Perryville, Missouri, and will be followed by a ceremony with two Medal of Honor recipients as guest speakers.
A Veterans' Honor Bus will drive from Springfield, Missouri, to Perryville on Saturday with veterans who would like to participate in this event, but would like a ride.
There are seats still available, and there's no charge. To reserve a seat for a veteran and their guest, call (417) 230-7831.
All participation is this event is free and all vehicles are welcome to follow the group or join the route anywhere.
More info: www.missourivietnamwallrun.org or (417) 230-7831
The museum is open, by appointment only, at 538 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.
New exhibits include: A new River room with exhibits of boats and the Mississippi River; Girardeau exhibits; and the Southeast Missouri State University Historic Preservation class has a new exhibit featuring major historic Cape Girardeau businesses.
More info and appointments: (573) 335-6459
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.