Kay's Carry Ons helps give foster children dignity on wheels

A not-for-profit agency new to the Cape Girardeau region aims to provide foster children with their own rolling luggage, and it's dear to founder Kay Kizer's heart.

Kizer started the foundation on the very last day of 2018, as she put it, "wanting to start the new year off not wasting any of God's time."

She'd been to a retreat for women veterans -- she's an Army veteran -- and on the last day, in a session with a counselor, the topic of her childhood came up. Kizer said she had a difficult childhood, including enduring abuse in a foster home she'd been in.

"At that retreat, they wanted us to talk about anything that could be dragging us down in life, not allowing us to move forward with our lives," Kizer said.

And while she was recalling some of what she'd dealt with in the foster care system, Kizer said, the idea came: Making sure foster children don't have to deal with the trash bags.

"These children need dignity and respect," Kizer said. "They're already dealing with not being with their biological families, and now their personal items are being placed in a black trash bag? No."

But it's not just about providing the children with rolling luggage.

Daily essential items will also be gathered and distributed inside the luggage, Kizer said, and the other element of Kay's Carry Ons involves children who are aging out of the foster care system.

"If they're turning 18 or graduating, they're out of the system," Kizer said. "We want to make sure they have a laptop computer, so they can apply to go to a vocational school, or use it for a job search -- there are a lot of things they can use that laptop for."

"Unfortunately, a lot of times, these children are already feeling downtrodden. They're walking around with a black trash bag, don't have any good way to secure personal items," she said. "Even having a piece of luggage would make a young person feel not so insignificant."

Many children who age out of the foster care system don't have many items, Kizer said. So, Kay's Carry Ons will work to collect small appliances and other housekeeping basics to help these young adults out.

"I've walked in the shoes of these children. I know what it feels like when you're lacking and don't have the voice," Kizer said. "Children don't have the ability to say 'I need this,' so I look at myself as an advocate who can speak for these children."

Kizer plans a ribbon cutting for the organization Oct. 20 in Scott City.

More info: www.kayscarryon.com or on Facebook @kayscarryons

