Kathy Swan sworn in to new state government role

This story is updated to note Swan's compensation.

Kathy Swan, a former state lawmaker representing Cape Girardeau, was sworn in Monday as one of three commissioners on the state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (LIRC) following her recent appointment by Gov. Mike Parson at an annual salary level of approximately $113,000.

The quoted compensation comes from the state's 2021-2022 Official Manual, referred to as the "Blue Book."

The yearly pay of commissioners is likely higher than the aforementioned given statewide pay hikes that kicked in for state government employees earlier this year.