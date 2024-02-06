All sections
NewsJuly 27, 2022

Kathy Swan sworn in to new state government role

This story is updated to note Swan's compensation. Kathy Swan, a former state lawmaker representing Cape Girardeau, was sworn in Monday as one of three commissioners on the state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (LIRC) following her recent appointment by Gov. Mike Parson at an annual salary level of approximately $113,000. Senior U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. administered the oath of office to Swan in his office at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. Federal Courthouse...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Senior U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. administers the oath of office to Kathy Swan, newly named commissioner of the state's Labor and Industrial Relations Commission on Monday in Limbaugh's Cape Girardeau office. Swan, formerly GOP representative for state House District 147 in Cape Girardeau, was named earlier this month to a six-year term by Gov. Mike Parson.Submitted

This story is updated to note Swan's compensation.

Kathy Swan, a former state lawmaker representing Cape Girardeau, was sworn in Monday as one of three commissioners on the state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (LIRC) following her recent appointment by Gov. Mike Parson at an annual salary level of approximately $113,000.

The quoted compensation comes from the state's 2021-2022 Official Manual, referred to as the "Blue Book."

The yearly pay of commissioners is likely higher than the aforementioned given statewide pay hikes that kicked in for state government employees earlier this year.

Senior U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. administered the oath of office to Swan in his office at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. Federal Courthouse.

Swan, who represented House District 147 in the state House from 2013 to 2021, will serve a six-year term along with fellow commissioners Rodney J. Campbell Jr. and Shalonn "Kiki" Curls.

Commissioners hear appeals from administrative decisions in workers' compensation, unemployment compensation and tort victims' compensation cases.

Additionally, the LIRC panel rules on objections to prevailing wage disputes.

