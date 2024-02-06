Kathy Swan named to state panel

Former state legislator Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau, who served eight years in Missouri's House of Representatives, is returning to state government.

Swan has been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (LIRC).

Parson's communications director, Kelli Jones, confirmed Swan's appointment over the weekend and Swan told the Southeast Missourian she effectively took her place on the panel Saturday.

"I am very honored to be appointed by Gov. Parson to serve on this important commission," Swan said. "The Commission deals with significant issues to employers and employees, including workers' compensation, unemployment claims, and workplace safety, in addition to having oversight of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. I look forward to using my legislative background and experience as a business owner in this meaningful work for the state."