July 19, 2022

Kathy Swan named to state panel

Former state legislator Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau, who served eight years in Missouri's House of Representatives, is returning to state government. Swan has been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (LIRC)...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Kathy Swan
Kathy Swan

Former state legislator Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau, who served eight years in Missouri's House of Representatives, is returning to state government.

Swan has been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (LIRC).

Parson's communications director, Kelli Jones, confirmed Swan's appointment over the weekend and Swan told the Southeast Missourian she effectively took her place on the panel Saturday.

Wysiwyg image

"I am very honored to be appointed by Gov. Parson to serve on this important commission," Swan said. "The Commission deals with significant issues to employers and employees, including workers' compensation, unemployment claims, and workplace safety, in addition to having oversight of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. I look forward to using my legislative background and experience as a business owner in this meaningful work for the state."

According to the departmental website, www.labor.mo.gov/lirc, LIRC has three gubernatorial appointees subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

The commission is authorized by Section 49, Article IV of the Missouri Constitution, and its primary duty is to oversee the department.

Swan is president of JCS Wireless, a small telecommunications company, with offices in Cape Girardeau, Perryville, Missouri, and Chester, Illinois.

A Cape Girardeau Central High School and Southeast Missouri State University graduate, Swan has also worked as a nurse and is organist for St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau.

A longtime advocate for workforce development, Swan served in the General Assembly's lower chamber from 2013 to 2021 as District 147 representative.

In August 2020, Swan was defeated in the District 27 primary for state Senate, losing by 139 votes to Holly Thompson Rehder, who went on to win the general election.

Local News
