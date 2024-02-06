Kasten Masonry expanding in Jackson

Kasten Masonry in Jackson has a long history and four locations ï¿½ and is building another facility on its Jackson campus.

Company CEO Craig Bohnsack said Kasten operated a block plant in Cape Girardeau, on Locust Street, near the Mississippi River, until Jan. 1, 2016, when a levee wall gave out and flooded the plant and much of the surrounding area.

In the time after the plant was compromised, Bohnsack said, company leaders tried to determine the best site to rebuild the block plant.

ï¿½We definitely knew it wasnï¿½t going to be in Cape by the river,ï¿½ Bohnsack said, laughing. ï¿½But we finally made the determination to tear down one of our old dirt sheds, where we make brick.ï¿½

Kasten Masonryï¿½s smooth red bricks are built into many buildings in the region and beyond. The Southeast Missourianï¿½s archives list the Doctorsï¿½ Park Complex as one example in a 1989 story, and a 1976 advertisement declares all the brick in the then-new St. Vincentï¿½s Church was sold by Kasten Masonry. A 1986 story mentions Kastenï¿½s bricks face the Anheuser-Busch brewery in St. Louis, as well.

ï¿½We were founded in 1895 ï¿½ 123 years in business,ï¿½ Bohnsack said. ï¿½When we think back on all of the buildings, schools, commercial buildings, homes, that our Kasten brick and block are a part of, weï¿½ve managed to be part of a lot of memories.ï¿½

Bohnsack, who has been with the company for nearly five years ï¿½ and CEO for a year and a half ï¿½ said the history is important, as is keeping the block production and purchasing localized.