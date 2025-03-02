All sections
NewsMarch 2, 2025

Kansas' Zeke Mayo shows screenshots of racist, hateful messages he received after Texas Tech loss

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas guard Zeke Mayo showed screenshots of racist, hateful messages he received following his performance in

AP News, Associated Press
Kansas guard Zeke Mayo (5) drives to the basket as Utah forward Caleb Lohner (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Bethany Baker)
Kansas guard Zeke Mayo (5) drives to the basket as Utah forward Caleb Lohner (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Bethany Baker)
Kansas guard Zeke Mayo, left, drives past forward Flory Bidunga (40) as he blocks Colorado guard RJ Smith in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Kansas guard Zeke Mayo, left, drives past forward Flory Bidunga (40) as he blocks Colorado guard RJ Smith in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado guard Harrison Carrington, left, drives to the basket as Kansas guard Zeke Mayo, right, defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado guard Harrison Carrington, left, drives to the basket as Kansas guard Zeke Mayo, right, defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado guard RJ Smith, left, looks to pass the ball as Kansas guard Zeke Mayo, right, defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado guard RJ Smith, left, looks to pass the ball as Kansas guard Zeke Mayo, right, defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas guard Zeke Mayo showed screenshots of racist, hateful messages he received following his performance in a loss to No. 10 Texas Tech.

Mayo shared the screenshots Saturday. His account on X appeared to be deactivated Sunday morning.

“I 100% deserve all the criticism in the world,” he wrote. “My performance was beyond pitiful today, and has been for a while now. ... I can’t be perfect all the time. I’m sorry to our fans and my teammates, I will continue to get better.”

Mayo airballed a potential tying 3-pointer in the final seconds and scored five points on 1-of-7 shooting in a rare Kansas loss at Allen Fieldhouse.

Coach Bill Self and athletic director Travis Goff condemned the posts and wrote their own messages in support of Mayo.

“These aren’t Jayhawks. They’re not ours,” Goff wrote. “Driven by gambling and hate. They’ve never competed a day in their life. To Zeke and all our guys — the Jayhawk family loves you and will always ride with you through thick and thin.”

Self wrote, “any criticism about the team should be directed at me. I'm the head coach.”

Mayo, a first-year Jayhawk after three years at South Dakota State, is second on the team this season in points per game at 14.0.

