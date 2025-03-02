LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas guard Zeke Mayo showed screenshots of racist, hateful messages he received following his performance in a loss to No. 10 Texas Tech.

Mayo shared the screenshots Saturday. His account on X appeared to be deactivated Sunday morning.

“I 100% deserve all the criticism in the world,” he wrote. “My performance was beyond pitiful today, and has been for a while now. ... I can’t be perfect all the time. I’m sorry to our fans and my teammates, I will continue to get better.”

Mayo airballed a potential tying 3-pointer in the final seconds and scored five points on 1-of-7 shooting in a rare Kansas loss at Allen Fieldhouse.

Coach Bill Self and athletic director Travis Goff condemned the posts and wrote their own messages in support of Mayo.