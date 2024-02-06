Kansas teen with unexplained lung condition returns home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A teen who became the first patient at a Kansas City hospital to walk while on life support has spent more than a year pushing the boundaries of her recovery from unexplained lung failure, and now she's finally ready to return home.

Zei Uwadia left Children's Mercy Hospital on Thursday to continue recovering at her home in Wichita, Kansas, The Kansas City Star reported.

Uwadia, who turned 17 on Friday, inspired thousands of people who watched YouTube videos of her walking down the hospital's halls while on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), an invasive form of life support. The large machine would pump blood out of her heart, remove carbon dioxide, add oxygen and then pump blood back in, a process that allowed her lungs to rest.

Doctors still don't know what caused Uwadia's lungs to fail, but she's no longer on ECMO. The machine helped keep Uwadia alive for six months, which is double the amount of time any patient at Children's Mercy has been on the machine before her.

Uwadia now uses oxygen tanks and a tracheostomy -- a tube in her neck that helps her breathe.