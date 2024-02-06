Kansas, Missouri truce over jobs conflict appears shaky

TOPEKA, Kan. -- The governors in Kansas and Missouri have moved to end an economic "border war" that has gained their states unwanted national attention for using millions of dollars in incentives to entice companies into shifting jobs close to the Kansas City-area border.

Their truce appears shaky. An executive order Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed Friday showed officials in both states have not fully resolved a final sticking point: the ability of cities, counties and other local governments in Missouri to offer more lucrative local tax breaks than their counterparts in Kansas.

If Missouri officials don't stop their generous local tax breaks, Kelly in her order threatens to call off the two states' big, bipartisan deal, even with Friday's declarations the border war is over.

"The cease fire is in effect," Kansas Commerce Secretary David Toland said. "What we need is for someone to not send a volley that would end the cease fire."

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, signed a law in June committing the state to calling off the conflict. Spokeswoman Kelli Jones said Parson's office is reviewing the order from Kelly, but is encouraged by news of the signing because it will serve both states "through fiscally responsible practices."

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media during a news conference May 29 in his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Missouri. The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, file

Abandoning the competition at the heart of the conflict has been difficult. It has persisted for years and involved dozens of state and local players inside -- and outside -- government. The physical divide between Kansas and Missouri in the Kansas City region amounts to nothing more than a road, allowing companies to move mere minutes away to cash in on tax breaks.

Financial planning firm Waddell & Reed has been considering moving its headquarters from the Kansas side, even as the two states worked on the truce. Restaurant chain Applebee's International moved its headquarters from Missouri to Kansas in 1993 and back to Missouri in 2011, only to relocate most of the employees to California in 2015.

The not-for-profit arm of Hallmark Cards Inc., which has locations on both sides of the border, estimates the two states combined used more than $335 million in incentives since 2011 to shuffle more than 12,000 Kansas City-area jobs.

"It's just counterproductive that we have these incentives when it's not really doing anything," Missouri state Sen. Mike Cierpiot, a Kansas City Republican and author of Missouri's law, said before Kelly issued her order. "Nobody's moving here. Nobody's doing anything. It's just, you're driving a mile the other way or a mile this way to get to work."