Kansas man sues over his arrest during Missouri library Q&A

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man arrested during a public forum at a Kansas City library has filed a lawsuit alleging his free speech rights were violated when he was kicked out of the event for asking challenging questions about Israel.

Jeremy Rothe-Kushel, 39, filed the federal lawsuit Thursday over his May 2016 arrest by private security guards and off-duty police officers. The incident occurred during a question-and-answer segment of a talk by Middle East expert and diplomat Dennis Ross, The Kansas City Star reported.

A video of the event shows Rothe-Kushel asking: "When are we going to stand up and be ethical Jews and Americans?" He was standing at the microphone and speaking quietly when a guard grabbed him and he shouted, "Get your hands off of me right now!"

Steve Woolfolk, the Kansas City Library's director of programming and marketing, also was arrested while trying to stop Rothe-Kushel's arrest. He was acquitted last year of several municipal charges. Charges were dropped against Rothe-Kushel, whose attorney describes him as a peaceful critic of Israel.

The library's executive director, R. Crosby Kemper III, has sharply criticized city officials for persisting in their prosecution, saying they were violating the First Amendment.