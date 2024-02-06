All sections
NewsApril 26, 2024

Kansas man sentenced to 10 years for crash that killed officer, pedestrian and K-9 last February

KANSAS CITY -- A man who sped through a red light in Kansas City and crashed into a patrol car has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of an officer and a bystander. Jerron Lightfoot, 20, of Tonganoxie, Kansas, said he was "truly sorry and never intended to hurt anyone" before he was sentenced Wednesday...

Associated Press
Jerron Lightfoot, of Tonganoxie, Kan., is led away in handcuffs Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo., after Jackson County Judge Sarah A. Castle sentenced him to 10 years in prison for recklessly causing the February 2023 crash that killed Kansas City police officer James Muhlbauer and Jesse Eckes, a bystander caught up in the wreckage. Muhlbauer's police dog, Champ, was also killed in the crash. (Robert A. Cronkleton/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Jerron Lightfoot, of Tonganoxie, Kan., is led away in handcuffs Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo., after Jackson County Judge Sarah A. Castle sentenced him to 10 years in prison for recklessly causing the February 2023 crash that killed Kansas City police officer James Muhlbauer and Jesse Eckes, a bystander caught up in the wreckage. Muhlbauer's police dog, Champ, was also killed in the crash. (Robert A. Cronkleton/The Kansas City Star via AP)

KANSAS CITY -- A man who sped through a red light in Kansas City and crashed into a patrol car has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of an officer and a bystander.

Jerron Lightfoot, 20, of Tonganoxie, Kansas, said he was "truly sorry and never intended to hurt anyone" before he was sentenced Wednesday.

The Feb. 15, 2023, crash killed Officer James Muhlbauer, who was 42, Jesse Eckes, who was 52, and Muhlbauer's police dog, Champ.

Police determined that Lightfoot sped up to nearly 90 mph just two seconds before hitting Muhlbauer's car on the driver's side. The impact sent the car crashing into Eckes, who was sitting on a concrete barrier.

Lightfoot, who initially blamed his brakes, entered a guilty plea this February in which prosecutors agreed to recommend no more than 10 years in prison.

Eckes' sister, Mandi Dunbar, argued against sentencing Lightfoot to prison, saying her brother was in and out of jail during his life. She said his life might have turned out better if he had been given a chance when he was younger.

But family and friends of Muhlbauer, a celebrated officer and father of three, sought the maximum sentence.

The hearing ended with Lightfoot handcuffed and led out of the courtroom, which was packed with friends and family, along with uniformed officers.

"Currently, I don't think I can forgive him, maybe in time," Muhlbauer's widow, Cassie Muhlbauer said outside the courthouse.

State News
