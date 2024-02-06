Kansas man charged in Marston killing

MARSTON, Mo. -- A Kansas man is charged in a fatal shooting in Marston.

Shawn Luke Sinclair, 29, of Iola, Kansas, was to appear in court Thursday in Division II of New Madrid County Circuit Court on charges of first degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. He is currently being held in the Mississippi County Jail without bail.

According to the probable cause statement by New Madrid County Sheriff's Deputy Timothy Williams, at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to Moore's RV Park on Highway 61 in Marston following a 911 call from Sinclair. Sinclair told the dispatcher "he was in his trailer and people were trying to attack him."

Taylor stated when he arrived at Sinclair's trailer, Sinclair came to the front door then proceeded to purposely fall to the ground. The officer observed blood on Sinclair's face, hands and chest.

According to the deputy when he questioned Sinclair about what had happened, the man told him he was "beat up by bikers." Sinclair said he couldn't identify the bikers or what type of motorcycles they were driving, asserting again he was beaten up and adding that the bikers had fired two gunshots.