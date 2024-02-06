Kansas man charged in Marston killing

MARSTON, Mo. -- A Kansas man is charged in a fatal shooting in Marston.
Shawn Luke Sinclair, 29, of Iola, Kansas, was to appear in court Thursday in Division II of New Madrid County Circuit Court on charges of first degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. He is currently being held in the Mississippi County Jail without bail.
According to the probable cause statement by New Madrid County Sheriff's Deputy Timothy Williams, at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to Moore's RV Park on Highway 61 in Marston following a 911 call from Sinclair. Sinclair told the dispatcher "he was in his trailer and people were trying to attack him."
Taylor stated when he arrived at Sinclair's trailer, Sinclair came to the front door then proceeded to purposely fall to the ground. The officer observed blood on Sinclair's face, hands and chest.
According to the deputy when he questioned Sinclair about what had happened, the man told him he was "beat up by bikers." Sinclair said he couldn't identify the bikers or what type of motorcycles they were driving, asserting again he was beaten up and adding that the bikers had fired two gunshots.
A second deputy at the scene began checking the area around the camper and located the body of a man on the ground near another camper. The man had a gunshot wound in the middle of his chest and a second wound on his left arm, according to the probable cause statement.
Deputy Williams said he spoke again to Sinclair to determine if anyone else was in the camper and Sinclair said he didn't know. The officer entered the camper to ensure no one was inside and found a handgun on the kitchen counter covered in blood.
After a search warrant was obtained, officers went back into the camper where they recovered a silver .45 caliber Springfield 1911 handgun. They also found a pillow containing a large amount of blood on the bedroom floor as well as a towel with blood on it.
In addition, officers found four .45 caliber shell casings near the victim.
The victim, identified as Christopher J. Pollpeter, 31, of Republic, Mo., was reportedly also staying at the RV park.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.