Kansas man arrested for alleged DWI

A Kansas man was arrested Saturday night in Stoddard County, Missouri, for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
A state Highway Patrol report said Dallas Gillam, 29, of Olathe, Kansas, was taken into custody for alleged driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on right side of roadway and careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident.
He was taken to Stoddard County Jail and released.
