Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Zoo has euthanized a 55-year-old chimpanzee because her health was failing.
The zoo announced Monday in a Facebook post the chimp, named Blackie, died Friday. Born in Africa, she came to the Kansas City Zoo in 1966. She has eight offspring and is a grandmother.
The zoo said she "loved snow and bubble baths and was a favorite of the zookeepers who worked with her."
