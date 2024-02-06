All sections
NewsNovember 20, 2018

Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Zoo has euthanized a 55-year-old chimpanzee because her health was failing. The zoo announced Monday in a Facebook post the chimp, named Blackie, died Friday. Born in Africa, she came to the Kansas City Zoo in 1966. She has eight offspring and is a grandmother...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Zoo has euthanized a 55-year-old chimpanzee because her health was failing.

The zoo announced Monday in a Facebook post the chimp, named Blackie, died Friday. Born in Africa, she came to the Kansas City Zoo in 1966. She has eight offspring and is a grandmother.

The zoo said she "loved snow and bubble baths and was a favorite of the zookeepers who worked with her."

State News

