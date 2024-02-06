Kansas City voters to weigh minimum wage hike today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Voters in Kansas City today will consider raising the city's minimum wage well above the state minimum, even though a new Missouri law forbids cities from making their own rules on the issue.

The measure is among several in local elections across Missouri.

The Kansas City proposal would create a minimum wage of $10 per hour on Aug. 24 and increase it annually starting Sept. 1, 2019, eventually reaching $15 per hour in 2022.

But if it passes, what happens next isn't clear. Missouri's Republican-led Legislature passed a measure in May barring local governments from enacting minimum wages different from the state's minimum. Some advocates in Kansas City are pushing for a lawsuit.