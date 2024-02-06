Kansas City volunteers train to be first responders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Volunteers in Kansas City are going through intense training to become certified members of the city's Community Emergency Response Team, a nationwide program for which thousands are signing up.

The volunteers self-deploy from their homes in the event of an emergency, carrying a backpack of government-issued tools.

They check on neighbors and organize help before professional emergency crews arrive.

"We're first-first responders," said volunteer Walter Cox, 60.

"We help secure and make it safe ... get people triaged and be ready to help direct ambulances and fire and police."