April 18, 2022

Kansas City suspect in school death denied home detention

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A teenager charged with stabbing a 14-year-old student to death will remain in juvenile custody, a judge ruled Friday. The 14-year-old suspect is charged in juvenile court with first-degree murder in the death of Manuel Guzman, who was stabbed Tuesday at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A teenager charged with stabbing a 14-year-old student to death will remain in juvenile custody, a judge ruled Friday.

The 14-year-old suspect is charged in juvenile court with first-degree murder in the death of Manuel Guzman, who was stabbed Tuesday at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City.

His attorney, Tim Honse, asked during a brief detention hearing that his client be placed in home detention with monitoring, KMBC-TV reported. He noted the suspect as no prior criminal record.

The juvenile officers argued the teenager should remain in juvenile custody for the safety of the suspect, the public and to ensure he appears at his next court hearing.

The judge agreed and said the teenager would remain in detention.

Guzman was stabbed several times Tuesday morning in a bathroom at the middle school. He died later at a hospital. The suspect also attends the school.

Police have not released any information on what prompted the stabbing.

State News
