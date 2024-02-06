Kansas City-St. Joseph diocese releases clergy names

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph on Friday released a list of 19 clerics who Bishop James Johnston Jr. said had substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of children against them.

Of the 19 clerics named, 13 have died, two have been removed from ministry and four have been laicized, or removed from the clerical state. One of the laicized clerics, Shawn Ratigan, is serving 50 years in federal prison after being convicted in 2013 of producing or attempting to produce child pornography.

Johnston said in a statement he hoped releasing the names would help the victims heal.

"The dreadful scourge of sexual abuse of minors has wounded our entire family of faith," Johnston said. "As shepherd of our local church, I must do all in my power to eradicate this sin, heal those who have been harmed, and bring to justice those who have offended."

The diocese also released the names of 11 clerics in other categories. Three had substantiated allegations while in the diocese but are now under the control of other dioceses; two religious-order priests have been removed from ministry; three former diocesan priests were found "unsuitable for ministry out of concern for the safety of our youth"; and three clergy are part of legal settlements but their cases have not been substantiated in court or by the church.

Johnston said the findings came after independent investigators with Fidelity Consultants reviewed the diocese's records. With the exception of Ratigan, all of the allegations occurred before 1990 and the firm found no clerics currently serving in the diocese with substantiated allegations against them, he said.