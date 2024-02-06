Kansas City sees unprecedented increase in firearm thefts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police records show there has been an unprecedented spike in gun thefts in Kansas City, Missouri.

The number of annual firearms thefts sharply increased between 2015 and 2016, according to police data obtained by the Kansas City Star.

Police received just more than 800 gun-theft reports in Kansas City last year, compared to less than 600 the year before.

Mark Jones, a former special agent in the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, said too many gun owners are carelessly stowing their firearms in cars, not securing them in locked boxes and failing to record serial numbers to help police if they're stolen.

"All guns start life as a legal commodity," Jones said.

But when gun owners fail to protect their firearms, those who steal them take them "into the underground market," he said.

People stealing guns know there are eager buyers who will readily pay a large amount for illegal guns, said Don Pind, a firearms training consultant in Kansas City.