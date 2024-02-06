All sections
NewsAugust 14, 2019

Kansas City officials pledge to help keep 'border war' truce

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Local officials are helping Kansas and Missouri preserve a truce in an economic "border war" that had seen the states use incentives to lure jobs across their border in the Kansas City area. The cooperation came ahead of a summit Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas, between Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Local officials are helping Kansas and Missouri preserve a truce in an economic "border war" that had seen the states use incentives to lure jobs across their border in the Kansas City area.

The cooperation came ahead of a summit Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas, between Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

The Kansas City Star reported the Port Authority of Kansas City's board agreed Monday to limit incentives to companies relocating to Missouri to 10-years, the existing limit in Kansas. Mayor Quinton Lucas has promised to push for a similar limit in Kansas City, Missouri.

Parson signed a law in June and Kelly issued an executive order earlier this month declaring their states won't use their incentives to lure existing jobs across the border.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

