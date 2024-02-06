Kansas City officers learn control through weekly yoga instruction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ï¿½ Her nerves were rattled as the adrenaline rushed through her body, but Kansas City Police Officer Mikki Cassidy quickly reminded herself to take a brief moment to calm down and breathe.
The minutes seemed to slowly drip away as Cassidy and her partner maintained their position outside an East-side house where an armed criminal refused to surrender and waited for the cadre of tactical officers to arrive.
Cassidy consciously slowed her breathing. She took in a deep breath followed by a series of slow breaths out ï¿½ methodically pulling the air from her belly up to her chest and then to the top of her ribs.
ï¿½I slowed my heart rate down, stayed calm and stayed centered,ï¿½ she recalled. ï¿½I was mindful instead of getting caught up in an adrenaline dump and engage in the call. I knew how to center myself.ï¿½
She knew how to center herself because of a weekly yoga class offered to police officers, firefighters and other first-responders at downtown police headquarters to help them deal with the lingering trauma, numbing stress and debilitating hyper-vigilance they experience in their jobs.
Through various stretching poses and breathing techniques, participants learn how to lower their heart rate, tone their bodies and keep their minds calm. It helps them embrace the benefits of mindfulness and meditation, which data shows is a healing practice for secondary trauma.
The Kansas City Star reported the public also benefits from the yoga sessions.
ï¿½You want officers or dispatchers to quickly triage a situation for safety and then, from a place of focused intention, find out how to help you navigate your situation,ï¿½ said Sgt. Michelle Hon, who oversees the yoga program.
The yoga helps officers calibrate their adrenaline to deal with the spikes and then necessary drops that can come within one call.
ï¿½The public has an expectation of a 10 upon our arrival, with lights and sirens, and then a two when the threat is in the back of the wagon, and we are sitting with a crying victim. The victim deserves empathy and compassion, yet our adrenaline dump lasts 20 to 30 minutes within our bodies,ï¿½ Hon said.
Cassidy was one of the instructors who were trained in December 2015 by Olivia Kvitne, founder of Yoga for First Responders, a not-for-profit that promotes yoga for public safety workers.
The sessions, taught by volunteer instructors who are first-responders themselves, usually attracts between 10 to 12 participants and are open to public safety agencies, retired Kansas City police officers and their families. From time to time military veterans from the local Warriorï¿½s Ascent program will attend a session.
Hon said the yoga sessions are critical to the overall wellness for police officers and other first-responders who routinely deal with a number of stress-related health problems. They suffer from sleep disorders, alcoholism, high divorce rates and suicide.
ï¿½We may see more trauma, loss, death and destruction than the average person will see in a lifetime and we see how it is avoidable and senseless; we see how cruel humans can be to each other,ï¿½ Hon said. ï¿½It is a heavy burden to carry.ï¿½
The lights in the room are darkened to promote a relaxed, warm and soothing mood.
ï¿½Start to be aware of how you are breathing,ï¿½ instructs Titus, who began practicing yoga several years ago to manage her post-traumatic stress disorder. ï¿½At first, take nice deep breaths, through your nose and out through your mouth.ï¿½
Sgt. Jake Becchina, who has practiced yoga for four years, agreed that the sessions have been helpful.
ï¿½It is like you have been carrying around a weighted vest with thoughts of what had happened before or what may come ahead,ï¿½ Becchina said. ï¿½Yoga kind of gives you that opportunity to take that vest off for a while. And you feel lighter and freer and you can better tackle those things that come if you train your brain to take things on as they come.ï¿½
