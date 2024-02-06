Kansas City officers learn control through weekly yoga instruction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ï¿½ Her nerves were rattled as the adrenaline rushed through her body, but Kansas City Police Officer Mikki Cassidy quickly reminded herself to take a brief moment to calm down and breathe.

The minutes seemed to slowly drip away as Cassidy and her partner maintained their position outside an East-side house where an armed criminal refused to surrender and waited for the cadre of tactical officers to arrive.

Cassidy consciously slowed her breathing. She took in a deep breath followed by a series of slow breaths out ï¿½ methodically pulling the air from her belly up to her chest and then to the top of her ribs.

ï¿½I slowed my heart rate down, stayed calm and stayed centered,ï¿½ she recalled. ï¿½I was mindful instead of getting caught up in an adrenaline dump and engage in the call. I knew how to center myself.ï¿½

She knew how to center herself because of a weekly yoga class offered to police officers, firefighters and other first-responders at downtown police headquarters to help them deal with the lingering trauma, numbing stress and debilitating hyper-vigilance they experience in their jobs.

Through various stretching poses and breathing techniques, participants learn how to lower their heart rate, tone their bodies and keep their minds calm. It helps them embrace the benefits of mindfulness and meditation, which data shows is a healing practice for secondary trauma.

The Kansas City Star reported the public also benefits from the yoga sessions.

ï¿½You want officers or dispatchers to quickly triage a situation for safety and then, from a place of focused intention, find out how to help you navigate your situation,ï¿½ said Sgt. Michelle Hon, who oversees the yoga program.

The yoga helps officers calibrate their adrenaline to deal with the spikes and then necessary drops that can come within one call.