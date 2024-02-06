Kansas City man charged in death of mother of his children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City man was charged Monday with killing the mother of their children during an argument.
Christopher Sears, 33, was also charged with armed criminal action in the death of Andrea Dean, 32, who was found dead at her home on Sunday.
Charging documents said three juvenile children in the home told police their father shot their mother in the head while they argued. The children ran to a neighbor's home for help.
Hours after the shooting, Sears went to a fire station and told firefighters he had shot the mother of his children, according to a probable cause statement.
In a later interview with police, he said the couple was arguing when they fought over the gun. He said the gun went off and when he got control of it, he shot Dean in the head, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors recommended a $250,000 bond for Sears. He does not yet have an attorney, according to online court records.
Dean's death marked the 68th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by the Kansas City Star.
