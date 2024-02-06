All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 8, 2020

Kansas City man admits to robbing 2 banks, Subway restaurant

Kansas City man admits to robbing 2 banks, Subway restaurant KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to robbing two banks and a Subway restaurant during a February 2016 crime spree. The U.S. attorney's office says 27-year-old Mack Davis admitted through his plea Thursday that he stole $647 from the Subway and a total of $4,735 during the two bank heists. ...

Kansas City man admits to robbing 2 banks, Subway restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to robbing two banks and a Subway restaurant during a February 2016 crime spree.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The U.S. attorney's office says 27-year-old Mack Davis admitted through his plea Thursday that he stole $647 from the Subway and a total of $4,735 during the two bank heists. In one of the robberies, he handed a bank teller a note that read: "Give me all the loose money. No INK PACKS No trackers or EVERYBODY Will DIE!!"

He wasn't apprehended until April 2017, nearly 10 months after charges were filed.

Under federal statutes, he faces of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole for each of the three robbery counts, plus a mandatory consecutive sentence of at least seven years in federal prison without parole for a firearm count.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy