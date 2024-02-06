Kansas City, Kansas, police fatally shoot rifle-toting man

Kansas City, Kansas, police shot and killed a man Tuesday who told a hotel manager he had killed his wife and was heading to a popular shopping and restaurant area.

The "very angry and distraught" man entered the Country Inn & Suites near the Legends Outlet shopping area and said he had killed his wife, said Jacob Honeycutt, general manager of the business.

"He said, 'I'm heavily armed and very dangerous. I'm going to Legends. You better call police,'" Honeycutt told The Associated Press.

The man was not armed when he entered the Inn, said Honeycutt, who tried to follow the suspect but couldn't catch him before he got into a car and sped away, driving through stop signs before the confrontation with police.

Officer Jonathan Westbrook told The Kansas City Star the gunman was waiting at an intersection for police to arrive.

"We were able to locate him so quickly because he was stationary," Westbrook said. "Given the information that he was heavily armed and dangerous, our officers were very tactical in how we approached the subject."