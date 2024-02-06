Kansas City health changes course on homeless picnics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City health officials allowed a group of volunteers to feed the homeless in parks across the city a week after some health inspectors threw home-cooked chili, sandwiches and soup into trash cans and poured bleach on some of the food.

The inspectors destroyed the food in a city park Nov. 4, saying the food prepared by Free Hot Soup Kansas City was a health risk because it wasn't prepared in licensed or approved kitchens and inspectors couldn't be sure it was prepared at the proper temperatures, The Kansas City Star reported.

Free Hot Soup Kansas City is a group of volunteers using social media to encourage volunteers to provide meals to homeless on Sundays in parks across the Kansas City area. While the health department contends the group needs a permit to operate, advocates disagree, arguing they are just a group of friends who wanted to help people and are not a food establishment.

On Tuesday, health department spokesman Bill Snook said inspectors weren't sent back to the gatherings Sunday because the group said it would bring only prepackaged foods from permitted establishments, rather than home-cooked food.