Kansas City firefighter pleads guilty in fatal firetruck crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City firefighter who agreed to plead guilty to charges arising from a collision that killed three people was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.

Dominic Biscari, 22, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree involuntary manslaughter shortly after the charges were filed, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

On Dec. 15, 2021, Biscari was driving a pumper truck with lights and sirens activated on the way to a fire call through the city's Westport Entertainment District when he ran a red light, according to court documents.

Biscari was driving 51 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time of the crash, according to charging documents.

The firetruck hit a vehicle in the intersection before continuing into several parked cars and smashing into a building.