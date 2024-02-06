All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 25, 2023

Kansas City fire department says US investigating alleged racism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Fire Department is under a U.S. Department of Justice investigation for alleged racial discrimination, a Kansas City spokesperson confirmed to The Kansas City Star on Thursday. Associated Press phone calls requesting comment from the federal agency were not immediately returned...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Fire Department is under a U.S. Department of Justice investigation for alleged racial discrimination, a Kansas City spokesperson confirmed to The Kansas City Star on Thursday.

Associated Press phone calls requesting comment from the federal agency were not immediately returned.

Three Black firefighters told the newspaper they were interviewed by the Department of Justice within the past year about racism and their treatment at the agency. A Black firefighter sued last week, claiming he was retaliated against for talking to the Justice Department, the newspaper reported.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The federal investigation comes after The Kansas City Star reported on unwritten rules within the department that kept Black firefighters from preferred stations, hampered their ability to be promoted and often left them ostracized in majority-white stations.

In one incident, a white fire cadet "joked" that his favorite knot was a noose and placed it around the neck of a Black classmate at the fire academy two years ago. The city tried to fire him, but he resigned after intervention from the firefighters union.

The paper reported only 14% of fire department employees are Black, in a city where 30% of residents are Black. Its stations remain unofficially segregated by long-standing promotion practices. At some busy inner-city fire stations, there hasn't been a Black captain in at least a decade.

Female firefighters also reported severe sexual harassment.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy