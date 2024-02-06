Kansas City fire department says US investigating alleged racism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Fire Department is under a U.S. Department of Justice investigation for alleged racial discrimination, a Kansas City spokesperson confirmed to The Kansas City Star on Thursday.

Associated Press phone calls requesting comment from the federal agency were not immediately returned.

Three Black firefighters told the newspaper they were interviewed by the Department of Justice within the past year about racism and their treatment at the agency. A Black firefighter sued last week, claiming he was retaliated against for talking to the Justice Department, the newspaper reported.