Kansas City council approves sanctuary status

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Officials in Missouri's largest city approved a resolution Thursday to declare it a sanctuary for people seeking or providing gender-affirming care, defying state lawmakers who voted a day earlier to ban such care for minors and restrict it for some adults.

Democratic Mayor Quinton Lucas praised the 12-1 vote, saying the city is committed to being a "welcoming, inclusive, and safe place for everyone, including our transgender and LGBTQ+ community."

Kansas City's new sanctuary status sets it apart as a Democratic-leaning city in a state with a Republican governor and GOP-controlled Legislature. Similar actions have been taken in cities such as Austin, Texas, that oppose state actions to restrict rights for transgender people.

GOP Gov. Mike Parson is expected to sign into law the ban on gender-affirming care, joining at least 16 other states that have enacted similar laws restricting or banning such care for minors.