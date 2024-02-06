Jefferson City, Missouri, native Lucas Kunce, who hopes to become the first Democrat in the U.S. Senate representing the state since Claire McCaskill lost her seat in the 2018 election, is the leader in campaign fundraising among Democrats by a wide margin for the upcoming 2022 Senate primary, according to the most recent report of the Federal Elections Commission released Friday.

A Yale graduate who spent 13 years as a Marine officer with service in Iraq and Afghanistan, Kunce has raised $1.76 million in his race for Senate, according to data released Friday by the Federal Election Commission.

Only GOP U.S. Senate hopeful Eric Schmitt, Missouri's attorney general, has raised more money to-date than Kunce.