Kansas City area saw 2nd transgender woman's death in 2015

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A black transgender woman died this week in the same northeast Kansas City neighborhood where another transgender woman was killed four years ago.
Police said 32-year-old Brooklyn Lindsey suffered trauma to her face before she died early Tuesday, but a cause of death has not been released. Neighbors told police they heard an argument and gunshots before her body was found on the steps of a house.
It remains unclear if Lindsey was killed because she was a transgender woman.
