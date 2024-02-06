All sections
NewsJune 28, 2019

Kansas City area saw 2nd transgender woman's death in 2015

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A black transgender woman died this week in the same northeast Kansas City neighborhood where another transgender woman was killed four years ago. Police said 32-year-old Brooklyn Lindsey suffered trauma to her face before she died early Tuesday, but a cause of death has not been released. Neighbors told police they heard an argument and gunshots before her body was found on the steps of a house...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A black transgender woman died this week in the same northeast Kansas City neighborhood where another transgender woman was killed four years ago.

Police said 32-year-old Brooklyn Lindsey suffered trauma to her face before she died early Tuesday, but a cause of death has not been released. Neighbors told police they heard an argument and gunshots before her body was found on the steps of a house.

It remains unclear if Lindsey was killed because she was a transgender woman.

State News

