Kansas City-area officials announce new restrictions

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Leaders of the Kansas City area announced Monday new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, days after St. Louis County announced similar new measures.

All indoor gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 people effective Friday in Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said. Restaurants and bars must close by 10 p.m. and limit occupancy to 50% capacity. Masks must be worn at all indoor spaces and at outdoor spaces where social distancing isn't possible.

"We're here because we have reached, I think, our greatest crisis moment in Kansas City's response to COVID-19," Lucas said at a news conference.

Separately, neighboring Kansas City, Kansas, along with Jackson County in Missouri and Wyandotte County in Kansas jointly announced similar measures.

Restrictions announced last week in St. Louis County go into effect today. For four weeks, residents are being told to stay home except to work, go to school, shop, exercise or get medical care. Residents are advised to establish social groups of 10 or fewer relatives and/or friends. In-person service at bars and restaurants will be shut down.

Meanwhile, the City of St. Louis on Saturday began prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people. The order placed no new restrictions on in-person dining or additional capacity limits.

The restrictions in the state's two urban areas come as confirmed cases continue to rise significantly. Perhaps more concerning is the fast rise in hospitalizations, which now stands at 2,525, according to the state health department's website. The data also shows intensive care units are dangerously full, with just 2% capacity in the northeast part of the state, 13% capacity in the northwest and 15% capacity in Kansas City.

"It's very simple. Every wedding, every Thanksgiving, every large event is a potential for large community spread," Lucas said. "We have seen it time and again."