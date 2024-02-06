Kansas City-area coalition working to combat climate change

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A coalition of Kansas City-area leaders is working to reduce the impact of climate change amid reports the region could be among the hardest hit in the nation.

After an international group of scientists issued a climate report in October, Lindsey Constance, a councilwoman in the suburb of Shawnee, Kansas, teamed up with officials in Roeland Park, Kansas, for a December workshop, The Kansas City Star reported Monday. The workshop evolved into the Metro KC Climate Action Coalition.

The Weather Channel has ranked Kansas City fifth among 25 U.S. cities most likely to be affected by climate change, potentially facing higher temperatures as well as both extreme drought and heavier rains.

Constance said the concerning reports had her flipping ahead to 2030, when her now-8-year-old daughter will graduate from high school.

“To me it was terrifying to think about the fact that we might not have much of a hopeful future,” she said.

The coalition is preparing to host a Climate Action Summit it hopes will draw up to 1,000 people in September.