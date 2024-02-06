Kansan Rob Gilligan named as new Cape Girardeau chamber leader

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce named Robert “Rob” Gilligan on Thursday as its next president and chief executive officer.

Gilligan comes to Southeast Missouri after serving as the No. 2 executive for the Emporia, Kansas, Area Chamber of Commerce and director of Ignite Emporia — described as a five-year community investment effort to spur job growth, workforce readiness, affordable housing and existing business expansion.

Gilligan, with 20 years’ experience in business and governmental relations, is also an elected official, having served since 2011 as a commissioner for the City of Emporia.

“Rob was selected due to his experience, (his) vision for the Chamber going forward and leadership experience,” said Aaron Panton, search team chairman and regional president of The Bank of Missouri.

Prior to his work with the Emporia chamber, Gilligan worked in government relations for Kansas Association of School Boards in Topeka.

He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in communications from Emporia State University and, according to a release from the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber, expects to complete a Master of Public Administration from University of Carolina this fall.