NewsMarch 11, 2022

Kansan Rob Gilligan named as new Cape Girardeau chamber leader

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce named Robert "Rob" Gilligan on Thursday as its next president and chief executive officer. Gilligan comes to Southeast Missouri after serving as the No. 2 executive for the Emporia, Kansas, Area Chamber of Commerce and director of Ignite Emporia — described as a five-year community investment effort to spur job growth, workforce readiness, affordable housing and existing business expansion...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Robert "Rob" Gilligan of Emporia, Kansas, begins his new duties as president & CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce April 11.
Robert "Rob" Gilligan of Emporia, Kansas, begins his new duties as president & CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce April 11.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce named Robert “Rob” Gilligan on Thursday as its next president and chief executive officer.

Gilligan comes to Southeast Missouri after serving as the No. 2 executive for the Emporia, Kansas, Area Chamber of Commerce and director of Ignite Emporia — described as a five-year community investment effort to spur job growth, workforce readiness, affordable housing and existing business expansion.

Gilligan, with 20 years’ experience in business and governmental relations, is also an elected official, having served since 2011 as a commissioner for the City of Emporia.

“Rob was selected due to his experience, (his) vision for the Chamber going forward and leadership experience,” said Aaron Panton, search team chairman and regional president of The Bank of Missouri.

Prior to his work with the Emporia chamber, Gilligan worked in government relations for Kansas Association of School Boards in Topeka.

He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in communications from Emporia State University and, according to a release from the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber, expects to complete a Master of Public Administration from University of Carolina this fall.

“In a thorough and deliberate search process that yielded strong candidates, Rob articulated a profound understanding of the need for chambers to evolve to remain relevant and add value to their members and communities,” said chamber board of directors’ chairman Jeff Glenn, CEO of GlennView Strategies.

“While Rob has experience working in both local government and a chamber organization in a similar size market to ours, his view of the evolving role of a Chamber of Commerce is complementary with the existing strengths and experiences of the Cape Chamber. Rob’s perspective gives us an opportunity to leverage the strong foundation of the Cape Chamber to continually grow our businesses and our community for the future,” added Search Team member Cliff Brooks, CEO of Schafer’s Electrical Enclosures.

“I am very excited and honored to join an outstanding team of private and public sector leaders in Cape Girardeau to advance the community and region’s business environment and quality of life. Cape is very well positioned to take advantage of many existing assets and I’m looking forward to getting started,” Gilligan said.

Executive search firm Waverly Partners delivered the names of a half dozen candidates to the search team panel working on behalf of the entire chamber.

Gilligan is expected to begin his new duties with the chamber April 11 and he succeeds John Mehner, who retired in December after serving in the post 28 years. The longtime chamber executive was honored Oct. 21 with Cape Girardeau chamber’s most prestigious recognition, the Rush H. Limbaugh Award

On March 1, Mehner began working in a new role — the created post of assistant vice president of the Office of Economic and Workforce Development at Southeast Missouri State University.

