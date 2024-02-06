All sections
March 5, 2024

K-9 helps detain man who led police on chase going wrong way on Kingshighway

A Chaffee man is in custody facing a $25,300 bond for his alleged involvement in fleeing police and traveling the wrong way on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Ralph W. Baker is facing a charge of stealing, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license and resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury and death.

Southeast Missourian

A Chaffee man is in custody facing a $25,300 bond for his alleged involvement in fleeing police and traveling the wrong way on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Ralph W. Baker is facing a charge of stealing, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license and resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury and death.

An officer, whose name was redacted on a probable-cause document issued in the case, noted that he saw Baker cross over the center line. He originally pulled over, but fled when the officer got out of the patrol car. This occurred around 2:12 a.m. Sunday, March 3, according to the statement.

During the chase, “the vehicle went north on Kingshighway in the southbound lane”, and nearly struck another vehicle when Baker doubled back in the northbound lane, according to the report. Speeds reached 90 miles per hour, according to the report.

When the vehicle led police on Plaza Way, it stopped because of a concrete barrier, at which time Baker fled on foot. According to the officer’s report, he shouted for Baker to stop, warning he would send his K-9 loose. “K9 Zeno engaged the suspect on the left calf,” the report says. The officer stated that Baker did not have a driver’s license and had a felony warrant from St. Louis County.

For the recent count, Baker was issued a $25,000 cash-only bond by Judge Frank Miller.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

