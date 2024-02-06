A Chaffee man is in custody facing a $25,300 bond for his alleged involvement in fleeing police and traveling the wrong way on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Ralph W. Baker is facing a charge of stealing, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license and resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury and death.

An officer, whose name was redacted on a probable-cause document issued in the case, noted that he saw Baker cross over the center line. He originally pulled over, but fled when the officer got out of the patrol car. This occurred around 2:12 a.m. Sunday, March 3, according to the statement.