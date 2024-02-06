Juveniles injured in early morning crash

The juveniles sustained serious injuries in the wreck and were taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Phillips was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday and cited for felony leaving the scene of an accident causing physical injury, two counts of first-degree felony endangering the welfare of a child and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner causing an accident.

He was taken to Stoddard County Jail, where he was held for 24 hours, according to the report