Juveniles injured in early morning crash

Two Dexter, Missouri, youths were injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Dexter early Tuesday morning.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the two female juveniles -- 13 and 14 years old -- were passengers in a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Joshua Phillips, 19, of Dexter when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a fence and ejecting both passengers. The wreck occurred about 3 a.m.
The juveniles sustained serious injuries in the wreck and were taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
Phillips was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday and cited for felony leaving the scene of an accident causing physical injury, two counts of first-degree felony endangering the welfare of a child and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner causing an accident.
He was taken to Stoddard County Jail, where he was held for 24 hours, according to the report
