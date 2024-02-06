All sections
July 9, 2021

Juveniles injured in early morning crash

Two Dexter, Missouri, youths were injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Dexter early Tuesday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the two female juveniles -- 13 and 14 years old -- were passengers in a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Joshua Phillips, 19, of Dexter when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a fence and ejecting both passengers. The wreck occurred about 3 a.m...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation



A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the two female juveniles -- 13 and 14 years old -- were passengers in a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Joshua Phillips, 19, of Dexter when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a fence and ejecting both passengers. The wreck occurred about 3 a.m.

The juveniles sustained serious injuries in the wreck and were taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Phillips was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday and cited for felony leaving the scene of an accident causing physical injury, two counts of first-degree felony endangering the welfare of a child and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner causing an accident.

He was taken to Stoddard County Jail, where he was held for 24 hours, according to the report

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

