NewsDecember 4, 2021

Juveniles charged in shooting death of Missouri student

PACIFIC, Mo. -- Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old student in eastern Missouri, authorities said Friday. The two boys were each charged with second-degree murder after the body of Kiley Kennedy was found Wednesday near Pacific. Their names are not being released because they are juveniles...

Associated Press

PACIFIC, Mo. -- Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old student in eastern Missouri, authorities said Friday.

The two boys were each charged with second-degree murder after the body of Kiley Kennedy was found Wednesday near Pacific. Their names are not being released because they are juveniles.

Kennedy was shot during a dispute over drugs and money, Lt. Tom Wilkison of the Major Case Squad said in a news conference Friday.

The suspects knew Kennedy and led her to the spot where she was shot, KMOX reported.

Officers were called about 7 a.m., but investigators believe Kennedy was shot several hours earlier.

They are not students at Eureka High School, but Wilkison declined to say where they attended school. They both lived in a trailer park near Pacific where Kennedy's body was found.

The suspects are currently being held at the Franklin County detention facility.

