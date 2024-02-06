Juveniles charged in shooting death of Missouri student

PACIFIC, Mo. -- Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old student in eastern Missouri, authorities said Friday.

The two boys were each charged with second-degree murder after the body of Kiley Kennedy was found Wednesday near Pacific. Their names are not being released because they are juveniles.

Kennedy was shot during a dispute over drugs and money, Lt. Tom Wilkison of the Major Case Squad said in a news conference Friday.