All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 14, 2022
Juvenile transported by Air-Evac after accident in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. -- A juvenile sustained injuries in an accident at the Sikeston Recreation Complex Wednesday evening. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, at approximately 8:40 p.m., officers were called to the complex in reference to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. ...
By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat
story image illustation

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A juvenile sustained injuries in an accident at the Sikeston Recreation Complex Wednesday evening.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, at approximately 8:40 p.m., officers were called to the complex in reference to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. Initial reports were a male was hit by a white vehicle that left the scene. However, upon arrival, it was learned than a male juvenile was not hit by the car but had been sitting on the truck with a friend when the car left and the juveniles were thrown from the vehicle.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

One juvenile was transported by Air-Evac to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, and his condition was unknown at press time, while the other juvenile was checked by EMS and released to his parents.

The driver of the vehicle, a female juvenile who returned to the scene, stated she did not know the two juveniles were on the trunk of her car when she left and did not feel or see anything when leaving.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for pu...
NewsOct. 2
Cape Girardeau NAACP invites doctor, Hayti resident as featu...
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy