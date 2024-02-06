Juvenile transported by Air-Evac after accident in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A juvenile sustained injuries in an accident at the Sikeston Recreation Complex Wednesday evening.
According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, at approximately 8:40 p.m., officers were called to the complex in reference to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. Initial reports were a male was hit by a white vehicle that left the scene. However, upon arrival, it was learned than a male juvenile was not hit by the car but had been sitting on the truck with a friend when the car left and the juveniles were thrown from the vehicle.
One juvenile was transported by Air-Evac to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, and his condition was unknown at press time, while the other juvenile was checked by EMS and released to his parents.
The driver of the vehicle, a female juvenile who returned to the scene, stated she did not know the two juveniles were on the trunk of her car when she left and did not feel or see anything when leaving.
