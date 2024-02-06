Juvenile struck by passenger vehicle in Jackson

A juvenile was struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Jackson.
At approximately 7:30 a.m., the juvenile was hit by a passenger vehicle at the intersection of West Main and Russell streets, according to Jackson police.
Lt. Alex Brock of the Jackson Police Department, said the juvenile was transported to a hospital by ambulance and the extent of their injuries are unknown.
The make and model of the vehicle involved in the incident is not known at this time.
