Juvenile shot, injured on South Hanover Street in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a juvenile at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an incident Tuesday, Aug. 8, in the 100 block of South Hanover Street.

The juvenile was not able to provide any information on a suspect at the time, public information officer Robert Newton stated in an email, The officers received a report at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday of a single gunshot fired on South Hanover Street. When the police responded, there were no victims on the scene.