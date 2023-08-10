Juvenile shot, injured on South Hanover Street in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a juvenile at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an incident Tuesday, Aug. 8, in the 100 block of South Hanover Street.
The juvenile was not able to provide any information on a suspect at the time, public information officer Robert Newton stated in an email, The officers received a report at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday of a single gunshot fired on South Hanover Street. When the police responded, there were no victims on the scene.
The officers received a report from dispatch that there was a juvenile at a local hospital with a gunshot wound at 8:30 p.m. Police determined the incident happened in the 100 block of South Hanover Street after communicating with the victim.
No suspect has been found and the case is currently under investigation.
