All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 10, 2023

Juvenile shot, injured on South Hanover Street in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a juvenile at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an incident Tuesday, Aug. 8, in the 100 block of South Hanover Street. The juvenile was not able to provide any information on a suspect at the time, public information officer Robert Newton stated in an email, The officers received a report at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday of a single gunshot fired on South Hanover Street. When the police responded, there were no victims on the scene...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a juvenile at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an incident Tuesday, Aug. 8, in the 100 block of South Hanover Street.

The juvenile was not able to provide any information on a suspect at the time, public information officer Robert Newton stated in an email, The officers received a report at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday of a single gunshot fired on South Hanover Street. When the police responded, there were no victims on the scene.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The officers received a report from dispatch that there was a juvenile at a local hospital with a gunshot wound at 8:30 p.m. Police determined the incident happened in the 100 block of South Hanover Street after communicating with the victim.

No suspect has been found and the case is currently under investigation.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy