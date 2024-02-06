Juvenile in custody for alleged threats toward day care

A juvenile male was taken to the Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Office for allegedly threatening a day care facility.
Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to the day care around 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, after receiving information the subject said he'd "shoot up" the facility.
They located the individual, identified him as a juvenile and referred him to the juvenile office.
As of Thursday afternoon, officials said, there are no credible threats to any day cares in the city.
