NewsMarch 28, 2024
Juvenile in custody after firearm discharged at Charleston High School football field
CHARLESTON — A 14-year-old male is in custody after a firearm was discharged Tuesday, March 26, at the Charleston High School football field. According to Charleston Department of Public Safety director Robert E. Hearnes, at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, the DPS was notified a student had fired a gun at the football field. Responding officers were able to take the suspect into custody without incident, and the firearm — a handgun — was found nearby, he said.
By Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat
story image illustation

CHARLESTON — A 14-year-old male is in custody after a firearm was discharged Tuesday, March 26, at the Charleston High School football field.

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety director Robert E. Hearnes, at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, the DPS was notified a student had fired a gun at the football field. Responding officers were able to take the suspect into custody without incident, and the firearm — a handgun — was found nearby, he said.

“The investigation revealed that there was an altercation in the men’s restroom at the football field,” Hearnes said. “During the altercation, a juvenile displayed a handgun. As he was doing so, the gun discharged. No one was injured during the incident. The handgun was later found to have been reported stolen in Sikeston.”

Charleston Junior/Senior High School was placed on lockdown from 3 to 3:25 p.m. because of the incident, according to district officials.

The suspect is being held at Mississippi County Juvenile Detention Facility. He will be referred to the Juvenile Court on charges of assault, weapons violations and possessing a stolen firearm. Since the suspect is a juvenile, little information can be released, Hearnes said.

“Our agency would like to thank the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this matter,” Hearnes said. “We would also like to commend the school staff and students for their cooperation with this investigation.”

Out of an abundance of caution, Charleston superintendent Jamarcus Williams canceled school Wednesday, March 27, and Thursday, March 28, to discuss strengthening safety protocol, the district said via a post on social media Tuesday afternoon. This cancellation is for Charleston Junior/Senior High School, Charleston Middle School and Warren E. Hearnes Elementary School.

Williams said he wanted to thank the building administrators, district faculty and staff and law enforcement for their prompt and concise handling of the matter.

