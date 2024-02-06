CHARLESTON — A 14-year-old male is in custody after a firearm was discharged Tuesday, March 26, at the Charleston High School football field.

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety director Robert E. Hearnes, at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, the DPS was notified a student had fired a gun at the football field. Responding officers were able to take the suspect into custody without incident, and the firearm — a handgun — was found nearby, he said.

“The investigation revealed that there was an altercation in the men’s restroom at the football field,” Hearnes said. “During the altercation, a juvenile displayed a handgun. As he was doing so, the gun discharged. No one was injured during the incident. The handgun was later found to have been reported stolen in Sikeston.”

Charleston Junior/Senior High School was placed on lockdown from 3 to 3:25 p.m. because of the incident, according to district officials.