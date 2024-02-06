A series of “unclear and disorganized threats” were reported to 911 operators in Cape Girardeau during calls early Thursday morning, according to police Sgt. Joey Hann.

The caller’s location was tracked to the Red Star Boat Dock, where officers found and safely detained a male juvenile without incident, Hann stated.

The calls began coming in around midnight when the caller gave reports of subjects with rifles on Broadway, and officers were dispatched near the area of Dollar General.

“Several additional calls were placed by the same caller claiming that the suspects had an armored vehicle and were planning acts of violence,” Hann stated.