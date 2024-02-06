All sections
NewsMarch 6, 2020

Juvenile detained after unfounded 911 call describing rifles, armored car, explosives

A series of “unclear and disorganized threats” were reported to 911 operators in Cape Girardeau during calls early Thursday morning, according to police Sgt. Joey Hann. The caller’s location was tracked to the Red Star Boat Dock, where officers found and safely detained a male juvenile without incident, Hann stated...

Ben Matthews

A series of “unclear and disorganized threats” were reported to 911 operators in Cape Girardeau during calls early Thursday morning, according to police Sgt. Joey Hann.

The caller’s location was tracked to the Red Star Boat Dock, where officers found and safely detained a male juvenile without incident, Hann stated.

The calls began coming in around midnight when the caller gave reports of subjects with rifles on Broadway, and officers were dispatched near the area of Dollar General.

“Several additional calls were placed by the same caller claiming that the suspects had an armored vehicle and were planning acts of violence,” Hann stated.

Following the initial reports of rifles and an armored vehicle, the 911 caller made additional calls claiming he was taken hostage, according to Hann, and the caller warned 911 operators of explosive devices in the city.

More than 10 emergency vehicles responded to the caller’s location, and no armored car, firearms or explosives were found by police.

According to Hann, the incident was either a hoax or a result of a mental episode.

“The Cape Girardeau Police Department would like to inform the public that any false report made to 911 can result in criminal charges and reports of a serious nature can result in felony charges,” Hann stated. “False reports and hoaxes can also overwhelm emergency resources and cause someone with an actual emergency to not receive a prompt response from emergency services at a crucial time.”

