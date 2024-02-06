Juvenile arrested in Sikeston shooting

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A juvenile has been arrested for the Oct. 2 shooting at the annual Sikeston Cotton Carnival.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief Jim McMillen, at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the report a 17 year old had been shot at the Sikeston Cotton Carnival being held at 1220 N. Ingram Road. The victim was shot one time in the shoulder/neck area and transported to a St. Louis Hospital with serious injuries. The victim remains in stable condition and expected to survive.

Detectives were able to identify the offender on the night of the incident, McMillen said.