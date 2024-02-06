Juvenile arrested in Sikeston shooting

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A juvenile has been arrested for the Oct. 2 shooting at the annual Sikeston Cotton Carnival.
According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief Jim McMillen, at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the report a 17 year old had been shot at the Sikeston Cotton Carnival being held at 1220 N. Ingram Road. The victim was shot one time in the shoulder/neck area and transported to a St. Louis Hospital with serious injuries. The victim remains in stable condition and expected to survive.
Detectives were able to identify the offender on the night of the incident, McMillen said.
The suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile, was identified as an acquaintance of the victim. Police spent several days trying to locate the suspect.
At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the suspect turned himself in at the Sikeston DPS Headquarters. The juvenile was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
"It is believed the two were arguing and this escalated, leading to the victim being shot by the suspect," McMillen said. "Because of his juvenile status, the name of the suspect is being kept confidential."
The Scott County Juvenile Office took custody of the teen and transported him to the Mississippi County Detention Center.
