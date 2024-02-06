A juvenile was taken into custody by the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Thursday night for allegedly starting two grass fires in the city.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape PD and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of a grass fire in the 1600 block of Kingsway Drive. Shortly after, another grass fire was reported in the 900 block of Kingshighway outside of Dunkin' Donuts.
Officers located a juvenile in the area, and gathered evidence that the juvenile was responsible for the fires. The juvenile was transported to a care facility, and cited into the Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Offices.
