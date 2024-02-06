According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape PD and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of a grass fire in the 1600 block of Kingsway Drive. Shortly after, another grass fire was reported in the 900 block of Kingshighway outside of Dunkin' Donuts.

Officers located a juvenile in the area, and gathered evidence that the juvenile was responsible for the fires. The juvenile was transported to a care facility, and cited into the Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Offices.