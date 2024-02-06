Juvenile arrested for alleged robbery in Cape

A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly pointing what appeared to be a firearm at another juvenile before robbing the victim.
Cape Girardeau police officers responded to the 1200 block of Bloomfield Street around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16. When on the scene, officers interviewed a victim who said another juvenile pointed what appeared to be a weapon at him before taking some items, said Robert Newton, police department public information officer.
The juvenile suspect was identified by law enforcement and taken into custody.
No injuries were reported.
