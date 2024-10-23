All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 24, 2024

Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner on Monday

Juvenile taken into custody in Cape Girardeau after allegedly pointing a firearm at a property owner. Police responded locating and apprehending the suspect.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

The Cape Girardeau Police Department took a juvenile into their custody after responding to a report of the person pointing a firearm at a property owner on Monday, Oct. 21.

According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department email, police officers responded at about 4 p.m. to the 300 block of Sheridan Drive about a report of a juvenile walking through the victim's property and the juvenile eventually pointing a gun a the victim. The email states when the victim made contact with the juvenile, he pointed a gun at the victim and then fled the scene.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The email states the officers located the juvenile and took him into custody, once he was apprehended, the juvenile was transported to the Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Office.

Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next mo...
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need to know
NewsOct. 23
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need to know
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
NewsOct. 23
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 23
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy