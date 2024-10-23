Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner on Monday

The Cape Girardeau Police Department took a juvenile into their custody after responding to a report of the person pointing a firearm at a property owner on Monday, Oct. 21.

According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department email, police officers responded at about 4 p.m. to the 300 block of Sheridan Drive about a report of a juvenile walking through the victim's property and the juvenile eventually pointing a gun a the victim. The email states when the victim made contact with the juvenile, he pointed a gun at the victim and then fled the scene.