Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner on Monday

The Cape Girardeau Police Department took a juvenile into their custody after responding to a report of the person pointing a firearm at a property owner on Monday, Oct. 21.
According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department email, police officers responded at about 4 p.m. to the 300 block of Sheridan Drive about a report of a juvenile walking through the victim's property and the juvenile eventually pointing a gun a the victim. The email states when the victim made contact with the juvenile, he pointed a gun at the victim and then fled the scene.
The email states the officers located the juvenile and took him into custody, once he was apprehended, the juvenile was transported to the Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Office.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.